Woman accused of stealing Chanel Purse from store

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing a purse from a clothing store.

Laredo Police arrested 49-year-old Maria Ernestina Diaz in the case.

The incident happened on Dec. 31 when officers were called out to a store located at the 2300 block of Del Mar.

Employees told police that someone had stolen a Chanel purse that was valued at just under $7,000.

Laredo Police checked the surveillance video and saw that Diaz had entered the store with a man and then ask an employee for help while the man took the purse from the display and left the store.

After a thorough investigation, police proceeded with a warrant and charged Diaz with theft.

