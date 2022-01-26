Woman accused of stealing Chanel Purse from store
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing a purse from a clothing store.
Laredo Police arrested 49-year-old Maria Ernestina Diaz in the case.
The incident happened on Dec. 31 when officers were called out to a store located at the 2300 block of Del Mar.
Employees told police that someone had stolen a Chanel purse that was valued at just under $7,000.
Laredo Police checked the surveillance video and saw that Diaz had entered the store with a man and then ask an employee for help while the man took the purse from the display and left the store.
After a thorough investigation, police proceeded with a warrant and charged Diaz with theft.
