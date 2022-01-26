Woman accused of stealing Firesticks from Best Buy

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman is facing charges after she allegedly walked out of Best Buy with over $500 of stolen merchandise.

Laredo Police arrested 34-year-old Miriam Hernandez in the case.

The incident happened on Monday, Jan 24 when officers were called out to the store and met with an employee who stated that they saw a family of four leave without paying.

According to the employee, he saw a woman walking towards the home-theater department and saw her conceal several items in her purse including 11 firesticks, and two ChromeCasts with Google.

The items were valued at nearly $540.

Hernandez was arrested and taken to the county jail.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.