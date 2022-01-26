WorkForce Solutions to hold virtual job fair

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Job seekers looking for new employment opportunities are invited to a job fair and best of all you don’t even need to leave your home!

Workforce Solutions of South Texas will be hosting a virtual hiring event today from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Some of the agencies taking part in the event are, GEO Group, Texas Fine Furniture, Texas Insurance and EI Logistics just to name a few.

Those looking to take part in the event are asked to register beforehand.

For more information on the event, you can click here.

