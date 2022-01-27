Advertisement

City to celebrate 75th anniversary of the Plaza Theatre

File photo: Plaza Theatre
File photo: Plaza Theatre(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city is hoping to celebrate a local landmark and its inviting movie buffs to be a part of the celebration.

On Thursday morning, Mayor Pete Saenz and Councilmember Alyssa Cigarroa will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Plaza Theater.

The city will be joined by community partners such as the Laredo Film Society and Able City to celebrate the Plaza’s Diamond Jubilee Anniversary as well as its preservation.

Back in November, City Council announced that it would move forward with plans to renovate the theater.

Due to a spike in cases the event will be virtually at 11 a.m.

For information click here.

