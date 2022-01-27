Advertisement

City mobile unit stops by centers and parks offering COVID vaccines

Mobile health unit offers vaccines
Mobile health unit offers vaccines
By Alex Cano
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo’s health department mobile unit visits local parks and recreation centers to help people get the COVID 19 vaccine.

On Thursday, the city’s health department stopped by the Canizales Park at 1903 Lafayette St. to get people who need the vaccine, get it.

The mobile unit has been stopping by other community centers or parks in the past weeks.

On Saturday, January 29th, they will be at the El Eden Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. administering vaccines.

