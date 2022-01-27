City sets up four-way stop at International and Woodridge Drive

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If your morning commute involves driving on international boulevard, there’s some new changes you must be aware of.

The City of Laredo traffic department has installed stop signs at the intersection of International and Woodridge Drive that is near the volleyball courts at North Central Park.

This project started on Wednesday, and it serve as an interim measure before a traffic signal is completed by August.

All drivers are urged to make a complete stop at the intersection and proceed with caution.

