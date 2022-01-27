Advertisement

City sets up four-way stop at International and Woodridge Drive

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If your morning commute involves driving on international boulevard, there’s some new changes you must be aware of.

The City of Laredo traffic department has installed stop signs at the intersection of International and Woodridge Drive that is near the volleyball courts at North Central Park.

This project started on Wednesday, and it serve as an interim measure before a traffic signal is completed by August.

All drivers are urged to make a complete stop at the intersection and proceed with caution.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maria Ernestina Diaz
Woman accused of stealing Chanel Purse from store
Miriam Hernandez
Woman accused of stealing Firesticks from Best Buy
Fourth person arrested in E-Tag scheme
Police arrest fourth person tied to E-tag scheme
Crash on Highway 83 causing road closures
Surveillance footage shows dogs going after two kids
South Laredo residents complain stray dogs are attacking them

Latest News

City sets up four-way stop at International and Woodridge Drive - clipped version
City sets up four-way stop at International and Woodridge Drive - clipped version
Martin High School to hold flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Martin High School to hold flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Fire breaks out at Cedar Avenue
Fire breaks out at Cedar Avenue
City to celebrate 75th anniversary of the Plaza Theatre
City to celebrate 75th anniversary of the Plaza Theatre