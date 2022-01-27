Daughter shares story of losing father to COVID-19

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been nearly two years since the coronavirus became a global pandemic claiming many lives.

A Laredo family is sharing the story about how they suffered the loss of a loved one and how they are still coping with it.

Kelsey Salazar is just one of thousands of people in the Gateway City who has lost a family member to COVID-19.

The passing of her father is an emotional moment that she couldn’t believe and still remembers to this day.

Salazar says they received a zoom call from the hospital saying that they had to say goodbye to her dad.

In December of 2020 around the holidays, she says her family changed in a blink of an eye.

When her father Luis Salazar Tested positive for COVID-19, and the illness struck hard.

Kelsey says once they received the call that it was time to say goodbye, she felt numb.

“Just seeing my dad connected to tubes and laying of his side unresponsive was something that broke me, and I remember just crying and screaming thinking, and thinking why?”, said Salazar.

Luis Salazar passed away two weeks after contracting the virus.

Kelsey’s mother Esthela Salazar says her children suffered a lot then and they continue to suffer and battle the loss behind closed doors.

Esthela says the simple fact they didn’t get to say see you later to their father in person was hard and they continue to suffer even a year after. She says she tries to help her children and support them the best way that she can.

Kelsey says she appreciates her mother since this process hasn’t been easy.

Kelsey says, “My brothers and my mom me we came together to support one another and be there for each other because of course it was a hard time for all of us so being there for one and other was very important for us.”

This unity has kept them going forward. Which is why Kelsey and her family try to stay as safe as possible to avoid getting sick with covid.

She says her father didn’t have the opportunity to get the vaccine and maybe things could have been different.

By the time the vaccine came out it was only for essential workers such as teachers, nurses, and doctors but now that it is available to the community, Kelsey believes everyone has the chance to receive the vaccine and protect themselves and their loved ones from falling ill.

The City of Laredo has a virtual remembrance wall of people who have lost their lives to COVID-19. You can upload a photo of your loved one for that virtual wall on the city’s website.

