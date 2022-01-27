Advertisement

EPA rejects TCEQ assessment on ethylene oxide

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Environmental Protection Agency is rejecting what the TCEQ says about the cancer risk associated with ethylene oxide.

The EPA made a formal rejection on Wednesday by saying that people living near chemical plants are increasingly concerned about exposure to the chemical and the science shows it is a potent air toxic that is significantly more toxic than previously understood.

Here in Laredo, Midwest Sterilization Corp has been releasing thousands of pounds of the chemical from its facility into the air since 2005.

The company and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality have said that Midwest’s emissions level is allowed under its state permit.

The EPA found that in 2016, ethylene oxide is 60 times more toxic to children and 30 times more toxic to adults than previously thought and long-term exposure can lead to lymphoma, leukemia and breast cancer.

