Fire breaks out at Cedar Avenue

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The fire department is investigating a fire that broke out at a home in central Laredo.

Laredo Fire crews were called out to the 1800 block of Cedar for a structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a home with fire damage to the bathroom, ceiling, and attic.

Fire officials suspect the fire started from an electrical short circuit; fortunately, the family was not home during the time of the fire.

AEP was called to remove the electrical meter and the Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.

