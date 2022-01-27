Laredo hits 1,000 COVID deaths

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the latest three deaths reported by the Laredo health authority, the city has now lost more than a thousand lives to COVID. Local health officials say they never thought they’d see anything like this pandemic, but have come to accept their mission of caring for COVID patients.

In 2018, Dr. Trevino was appointed by the city to serve as Laredo’s health authority. He has spent the last 44 years practicing medicine as a family medicine physician. Life before the pandemic was relatively predictable for Dr. Trevino, falling into the normal scope of work for a physician. He says, “A typical day is to get the patients into the office and see the patients, go to the hospital make my rounds.” Adding to his day, for the most part, is reporting to local and state officials any contagious, infectious, or dangerous diseases that are seen in the community, but all that changed when COVID hit Laredo in March of 2020.

Dr. Trevino says Laredo is now dealing with more dire situations, more situations we had never seen before. “This is something that I had never seen in my life,” he says. “Not even in my practice.”

Meanwhile, across town, another physician also began noticing what was happening, realizing life in Laredo was about to change. Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa says, “I remember sitting in my office and saying that COVID-19 was going to be where we had to spend our time and energy.” He continues, “That was the disease that was going to ravage through our community.”

With a moment of clarity hitting him with what he needed to do: close his practice and take his medicine on the road. “I remember thinking what would my father do, who was probably the best physician our country has ever seen,” he recalls, “and it was clear to me that he would do the same.”

Entering the homes of COVID patients providing them with care and hope...

“Just by walking into the garage and sitting next to a patient that had COVID-19 gave them hope, they thought they were going to die, yet here’s this physician sitting right next to them actually touching them and encouraging them and telling them that they are not going to die.”

But Laredo did see its first death and soon after, that number sored. Now, just a few months shy of the two-year mark of that first death, we have hit the one-thousandth mark. Dr. Trevino says, “I don’t think anybody had the remote idea we were going to be in that situation here in Laredo.” He says that while unfortunate, this is the reality. “We have to deal with it,” he states, “and we have to prevent further deaths.”

Both doctors agree that moving forward in preventing more deaths, following science is key. “COVID-19 brought the best and worst of us,” says Dr. Cigarroa, “there are many who decided that COVID-19 was fiction and unfortunately many of them succumbed to the disease.” He adds, “There are many who decided not to get vaccinated, and unfortunately succumbed to the disease.”

While continuing to care for the community with compassion and honesty, Dr. Cigarroa says the coronavirus will be like influenza, where we have a few cases every year. “But it will be behind us,” he says, offering hope. Dr. Trevino keeps to his motto during these trying times saying, “We just have to say the truth and say what we need to do.”

In the past two years, most of us have come to know someone affected by COVID. Here at the station, part of the thousand who have passed away was a beloved employee. So our hearts go out to everyone in the community who has suffered the same loss.

While the total number of COVID-related deaths in Laredo is at 1,001 as of January 26, the state of Texas is reporting a little more than 78,500 deaths, with 871,000 COVID-related deaths across the country.

