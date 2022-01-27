Man arrested for mail theft, another wanted

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On January 26, the Laredo Police Department arrested Florentino Martinez (Age 28), charging him with 4 counts of mail theft at ten addresses and 2 counts of property theft.

The arrests stem from several thefts of mail investigations occurring in South Laredo. Through the course of the investigation, Martinez was identified with a second suspect identified as Victor Manuel Ortiz (Age 29). Martinez has been arrested numerous times for theft involving packages. The case was then presented to the District Attorney’s Office, who determined sufficient evidence existed to seek arrest warrants for these two individuals.

Ortiz has not been arrested yet and has three pending, active warrants charging him with mail theft.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Ortiz or to report any suspicious activity, please call the Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-8477 to be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.