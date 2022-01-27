Advertisement

Man arrested in relation to 2020 assault case caught on camera

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 27-year-old Roberto Alfonso Solis is arrested in connection to a brutal attack caught on camera.

The case began back in October 2020, where a man believed to be Solis is seen on camera attacking someone. It happened at the intersection of Ejido and Laredo.

Surveillance video caught the driver of a pick-up truck exiting the truck. He then pulls the victim who appears to be a woman from the back seat, throws her down to the ground and continues his attack. Once the victim is on the floor, the man is seen dragging her from her hair as he kicks her. The victim is seen using her hands and legs to protect herself from the assault. The man is finally seen pushing her back into the truck and drives away.

Roberto Alfonso Solis was charged with unlawful restraint and assault causing bodily injury.

Roberto Alfonso Solis
Roberto Alfonso Solis(Laredo Police Department)

