Man wanted for a Texas law enforcement officer’s death is found

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The man wanted in the shooting death of a Texas law enforcement officer last weekend has been caught.

According to a U.S. Marshal Deputy, 50-year-old Oscar Rosales was taken into custody at a hotel in Mexico along the U.S. border.

A $60,000 reward was offered for his capture.

It’s not clear yet what led authorities to Rosales, or if anyone will get the reward.

Houston police said they had video evidence that tied Rosales to Corporal Charles Galloway’s murder.

Galloway was attempting a traffic stop after midnight Sunday.

Investigators said he pulled over a vehicle, and the driver got out and immediately fired repeatedly at his patrol car.

Galloway was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Investigators are calling it an ambush attack.

Rosales was returned to Houston on Wednesday to face murder charges.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official says the El Salvador native was previously in the United States illegally.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.