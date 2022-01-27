Advertisement

Martin High School to hold flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic

File photo: Martin High School
File photo: Martin High School(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is making sure its students are protected from the coronavirus and the flu.

On Thursday afternoon, LISD will be hosting a vaccination for both students and staff members.

They will be offering the pfizer vaccine for ages five to 11, as well as booster shots for those 12 and over.

Flu vaccines will also be available for qualifying students that are underinsured or not insured.

Students under 18 must be accompanied by an adult and have consent.

The clinic will take place today from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Maria Ernestina Diaz
Woman accused of stealing Chanel Purse from store
Miriam Hernandez
Woman accused of stealing Firesticks from Best Buy
Fourth person arrested in E-Tag scheme
Police arrest fourth person tied to E-tag scheme
Crash on Highway 83 causing road closures
Surveillance footage shows dogs going after two kids
South Laredo residents complain stray dogs are attacking them

Latest News

Rainy Thursday morning
Rainy Thursday morning
File photo
New law provides protection for outdoor pets
Midwest Sterilization
EPA rejects TCEQ assessment on ethylene oxide
Rainy Thursday
Only happy when it rains