Martin High School to hold flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is making sure its students are protected from the coronavirus and the flu.

On Thursday afternoon, LISD will be hosting a vaccination for both students and staff members.

They will be offering the pfizer vaccine for ages five to 11, as well as booster shots for those 12 and over.

Flu vaccines will also be available for qualifying students that are underinsured or not insured.

Students under 18 must be accompanied by an adult and have consent.

The clinic will take place today from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

