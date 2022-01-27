LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thursday, January 27th is the perfect day to have your cake and eat it too! It’s National Chocolate Cake Day! We are not sure who created the holiday, but who doesn’t like an excuse to grab a slice of chocolate cake. As for the origin of the cake itself, it’s believed the first one was made in 1765. When a Doctor and a Chocolate Maker teamed up for the ultimate dessert. The first boxed cake mix was created by a company called O. Duff and Sons in the late 1920′s, and Betty Crocker released their first dry cake mixes in 1947.

