New law provides protection for outdoor pets

LAREDO, Tx . (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott recently signed a state law banning the use of heavy chains and restraints on pets. Authorities believe this new rule will help spot and tackle animal cruelty.

Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says the new law sets up new parameters for owners, especially with non-livestock animals such as dogs, since they are common in households.

Whether it’s a dog or a cat, a new law is setting guidelines on how to legally restrain pets outside.

The bill was signed into law by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in October of 2021.

The “Safe Outdoor Dogs Act” which officially took effect on January 18 states people who have pets outside their house, cannot use chains or any other heavy item to restrain them.

Baeza says all outdoor dogs and pets must have an appropriate leash and have adequate shelter.

Recently, the Laredo Police Department encountered a case where a dog had a chain wrapped around its neck which ended up digging into the skin.

Baeza says the wording in the law gives law enforcement the authority to intervene quickly when they spot possible mistreatment.

He says in Laredo it’s common to spot pets outside but what needs to be addressed is the environment that the pets are left in.

Baeza says the owners realize the responsibility that comes with owning a pet but there are some that do not have the means to properly provide for them.

Dog owners can still tether their dogs, but they need to use a device that can be attached to a collar or harness.

The law also states adequate shelter and drinkable water must be provided to outdoor pets.

Baeza says pet owner who continue to tie up their pet on chains or leaches considered harmful by the law could face charges or even prison time.

Pet owners could face a class c misdemeanor if they violate this new law, and they can even face jail time.

To report any animal cruelty reports, please contact the Laredo Crime Stoppers.

