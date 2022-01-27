Advertisement

No bond for man charged in Houston-area deputy’s death

This undated photo provided by the Harris County, Texas Constable Precinct 5 office shows...
This undated photo provided by the Harris County, Texas Constable Precinct 5 office shows Constable Cpl. Charles Galloway, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Houston, Texas, early Sunday morning Jan. 23, 2022. (Harris County Constable Precinct 5 via AP)(Harris County Constable Precinct 5 | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) — A 51-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Houston-area deputy during a traffic stop this past weekend is being held without bond after being returned to the U.S. following his arrest in Mexico. Oscar Rosales made his initial court appearance in Houston Wednesday evening after he was flown back to the city from Del Rio, Texas. A magistrate judge ordered he be held without bond. Authorities say Rosales was captured in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, located across the U.S.-Mexico border from Del Rio, on Wednesday morning. Rosales was identified in court records as a citizen of Guatemala. Prosecutors have filed a charge of capital murder against Rosales for the death of Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway.

