Only happy when it rains

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We have seen a little bit of raindrops, but it’s mostly drizzle.

On Thursday we could see some chances of actual rainfall throughout the day.

On Thursday morning we’ll start out in the 50s and see a high of about 59 degrees by the evening with a 30 to 60 percent chance of rain. Our best chance of rain will be in the evening hours.

Things will start to cool down on Friday, expect a windy and rainy start to the weekend.

Overnight we’ll drop into the 30s but it will be very short-lived, as we bounce back to the mid-60s on Saturday with clear and sunny skies.

By Sunday we’re back in the 70s, with clear and sunny skies.

Expect a warm start to the month of February. On Monday we’ll be in the upper 70s and low 80s on Tuesday.

