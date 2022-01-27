Advertisement

Pizza Hut offering spicy new addition to the menu

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you’ve ever smothered your pizza with hot sauce to give it a kick, then this should put an extra kick in your step.

Starting now, you can grab a spicy pizza from your favorite Pizza Hut. The company just added the “Spicy Lover’s Pizza” to their menu.

The pie is loaded with spicy marinara sauce, two types of pepperoni, red jalapeño peppers and a custom-made topping with herbs and crushed chili peppers. You can get it in three different versions: Double pepperoni, chicken and pineapple, and a veggie version topped with green bell peppers, onions and mushrooms.

A large order of the limited time pizza will set you back about 13 dollars.

