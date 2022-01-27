Advertisement

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger retires after 18 seasons

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the field before an NFL wild-card...
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Ben Roethlisberger, who spent 18 years as the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, announced his retirement Thursday.

He made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter.

“The time has come to clean up my locker, hang up my cleats and continue to be all I can be to my wife and children,” Roethlisberger said.

The Steelers drafted the signal caller with the 11th overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft out of Miami (Ohio), and he spent his entire NFL career with the franchise. He won two Super Bowls during that time and was a six-time Pro Bowler.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maria Ernestina Diaz
Woman accused of stealing Chanel Purse from store
Miriam Hernandez
Woman accused of stealing Firesticks from Best Buy
Fourth person arrested in E-Tag scheme
Police arrest fourth person tied to E-tag scheme
Crash on Highway 83 causing road closures
Surveillance footage shows dogs going after two kids
South Laredo residents complain stray dogs are attacking them

Latest News

British designer Stella McCartney created a blue tuxedo dawned with Minnie’s iconic polka dots.
Minnie Mouse to wear her first pantsuit in honor of Women’s History Month
Kelsey Salazar holds picture of father Luis Salazar
Daughter shares story of losing father to COVID-19
Transgender guest wearing skirt denied service at Atlanta restaurant
Pizza Hut adds a spicy pizza to its menu for a limited time.
Pizza Hut adds ‘Spicy Lover’s Pizza’ to its menu