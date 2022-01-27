Advertisement

Woman wanted for allegedly assaulting female in front of store

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are searching for a woman who allegedly assaulted a female in front of a grocery store on Christmas Eve.

Laredo Police need your help locating 22-year-old Clarissa Lizette Gomez who is accused of assault causing bodily injury.

The incident happened on Dec. 24 when officers were called out to the HEB store located at the 1300 block of Guadalupe.

When officers arrived, they met with the victim who stated a woman identified as Gomez drove up from behind her, got out and began punching her in the face.

Investigators obtained surveillance video from the store and identified Gomez as the prime suspect.

The case was turned over to the District Attorney’s Office who believed there was sufficient evidence to secure an arrest warrant.

If you have any information on Gomez’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

