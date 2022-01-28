Celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Plaza Theater

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Plaza Theater celebrated it’s 75th anniversary on January 27th, 2022. During the virtual celebration, city officials announced some of the plans they are trying to accomplish to bring the theater back to life after being closed for decades.

The city has partnered with different entities to jump-start a new project set to benefit Laredoans who are eager to step foot inside the historic building. One of the project managers, Frank Vernazzi, says they have been working with the city for a couple months now.

”We’ve been conducting both existing assessments of the condition of the building along with some very important historical surveys,” Vernazzi says. “Our engineers have been looking at the project as well as structurally mechanically looking at the condition of the building.” He says the building is in good condition and the parts that are missing will be restored to its historical period of 1947.

In addition, the city of Laredo has partnered up with the Laredo Film Society for one of the projects set to bring people in. Gabriela Trevino with the Laredo Film Society says this project is a community effort. “We are announcing that the Laredo Film Society will be producing a documentary about the Plaza Theater under the direction of local filmmaker Danny Davila.” She continues, “We are interested in hearing stories from anybody that has had special memories.” Trevino says this project will be a community-made film. Once the theater is fully restored, the film society plans to showcase their documentary there.

Mayor Pete Saenz hopes this effort into reviving the theater will bring economic development opportunities. ”The theater renovation is expected to generate activity that will spur economic development in the central business district,” adding that the renovation process includes conservation, restoring and transforming the Plaza Theater into multi-use facility.

The city plans to maintain the theater running by showing movies in Spanish and English like it did years ago. However, there is no word yet on when they plan to open.

If you want to participate in the documentary being made by the Laredo Film Society, they say you can email them.

