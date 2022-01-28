Chamber of Commerce offering business certification program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Chamber of Commerce wants to help aspiring entrepreneurs with its business certification program.

The program will go over several different topics each month on how to help build and grow their business venture.

They will go over small business tax duties, funding opportunities, hiring, and retaining employees, brand building and expansion.

The program will run from January up until August.

Now this program is free to chamber members, but it is $500 to non-members.

