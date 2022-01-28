Drops of Jupiter

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After days of praying for the rain, we finally got some significant rainfall, but could we see these gloomy conditions continue?

On Friday we started very wet and rainy in the 50s and we’ll continue to see this pattern for most of the weekend.

Expect a high of 59 with a 60 percent chance of rain.

The heavy gloom will continue into Saturday, with strong winds and a 50 percent chance of rain. We could see lows in the 30s by the evening hours.

Fortunately, the sun will come out Sunday morning and give us a high of 64 degrees.

By Monday we are back to 70s and sunny conditions.

Temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s and low 80s by midweek.

It looks like we are going to have a warm start to February, hopefully it stays that way and we don’t see a repeat of the winter freeze.

