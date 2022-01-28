Advertisement

Man accused of infant death appears in court

File photo: Gilberto Eusebio Sanchez Jr.
File photo: Gilberto Eusebio Sanchez Jr.(Laredo Police Department)
By Alex Cano
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The man accused of the death of an infant appears in court.

Gilberto Eusebio Sanchez Jr. is accused of the death of his five-week-old child back in 2020.

On Thursday, additional time was asked to prepare for the trial.

That included obtaining more medical records related to the case.

The infant had signs of physical abuse consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

The mother did cooperate with police and said her child was in the care of Sanchez while she was at work.

Jury selection for the case is set for Mar. 7 2022.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

