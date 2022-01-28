Mayorkas makes first visit to Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The head of the Department of Homeland Security is getting an up-close look at the issues on the border and that includes a stop in Laredo.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas first visit Laredo included a stop at bridge one.

He could be seen walking toward the river and boarding a Border Patrol watercraft.

Mayorkas took to social media early Friday morning to say that he was with the great Border Patrol Agents of the Laredo Sector.

He went on to mention that awards were given to agents who risked their lives to save others.

Mayorkas visited Yuma, Arizona and El Paso before he stopped in Laredo.

KGNS spoke to Secretary Mayorkas and we’ll have the full story on KGNS News at Ten.

