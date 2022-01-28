Advertisement

Pittsburgh bridge collapses

Emergency vehicles respond Friday morning to a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh.
Emergency vehicles respond Friday morning to a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh.(Source: WPXI/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh has collapsed, Pittsburgh Public Safety reported.

No injuries have been reported, but there is a strong smell of gas because a gas line has been cut.

Witnesses at the scene note that several cars are involved.

WPXI reported that the collapse is near Frick Park.

Emergency services are responding to the scene.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberto Alfonso Solis
Man arrested in relation to 2020 assault case caught on camera
22-year-old Clarissa Lizette Gomez
Woman wanted for allegedly assaulting female in front of store
LAREDO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Man arrested for mail theft, another wanted
Kelsey Salazar holds picture of father Luis Salazar
Daughter shares story of losing father to COVID-19
Maria Ernestina Diaz
Woman accused of stealing Chanel Purse from store

Latest News

This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the...
US tries to name and shame Russian disinformation on Ukraine
Friday weather
Friday weather
McMinn County Schools in Tennessee bans Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel 'Maus' that...
Tenn. school board bans Holocaust book 'Maus'
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said there has been 'no positive reaction' after the...
Russia says it won’t start a war as Ukraine tensions mount