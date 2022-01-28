Registration underway for WBCA Founding Fathers Run

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local runners are invited to lace up their best running shoes for a half marathon.

Registration is officially underway for the WBCA Founding Father’s Run 5K, 10K and Half Marathon.

As part of the WBCA festivities, the run is held every year to get everybody active, while also providing some prizes in the process.

The Event will start at UniTrade Stadium.

The first 300 registrants will receive an event t-shirt and those doing the half marathon will get a jacket.

