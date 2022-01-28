Advertisement

Registration underway for WBCA Founding Fathers Run

File photo: Founding Fathers Run
File photo: Founding Fathers Run(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local runners are invited to lace up their best running shoes for a half marathon.

Registration is officially underway for the WBCA Founding Father’s Run 5K, 10K and Half Marathon.

As part of the WBCA festivities, the run is held every year to get everybody active, while also providing some prizes in the process.

The Event will start at UniTrade Stadium.

The first 300 registrants will receive an event t-shirt and those doing the half marathon will get a jacket.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Roberto Alfonso Solis
Man arrested in relation to 2020 assault case caught on camera
22-year-old Clarissa Lizette Gomez
Woman wanted for allegedly assaulting female in front of store
LAREDO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Man arrested for mail theft, another wanted
Kelsey Salazar holds picture of father Luis Salazar
Daughter shares story of losing father to COVID-19
Maria Ernestina Diaz
Woman accused of stealing Chanel Purse from store

Latest News

Friday weather
Friday weather
Chamber of Commerce offers business development program
Chamber of Commerce offering business certification program
Have you seen the rain?
Drops of Jupiter
Virtual celebration and upcoming plans
Celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Plaza Theater