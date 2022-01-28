Selman hits the ground running as City Manager

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The interim city manager for Laredo has already completed his second day on the job.

The city says it seems like Samuel Keith Selman has hit the ground running and is ready to get to work.

Selman started his career in the Gateway City. He served in the city planning department for 20 years, 14 years of which he spent as the planning director.

Eventually, his profession took him to other parts of the Lone Star State but now, Samuel Keith Selman has once again returned to Laredo to serve the city.

As previously reported, Laredo City Council made the selection of Selman official on Monday after being recommended to take on the role since he was a finalist for the position in 2020.

Thursday, marks Selman’s second day in office, he says his three top priorities consist of serving the public, prioritizing his family and God.

Mayor Pete Saenz says he’s glad that Selman accepted the position of interim city manager.

He acknowledges his past commitment to the city and wants to make sure that Selman feels comfortable in the position for the upcoming ten months.

Saenz says he understands his mission and his love for the city.

When asked what upcoming tasks he is focusing on, he says there are two projects that involve both international bridges.

Selman says, “I think our bridges are always a priority in this community, and those are priorities of the mayor and the City Council and I have been briefed on those two projects at this point.”

Selman says he will work hard to meet the expectations of the city mayor, council members but most importantly Laredoans.

According to his contract, Selman is not a city employee, but rather an independent contractor.

So far, he’s the fifth person in the last ten years to fill the role.

