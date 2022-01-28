Advertisement

Three more lives lost due to COVID-19

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The coronavirus has claimed three more lives in south Texas.

According to the Laredo Health Authority, two of those people, both men passed away on Wednesday.

One of them was in his 40s, no word on whether he was vaccinated.

The other man was in his 90′s and was not vaccinated.

The third victim was a woman in her 60s who passed away on Thursday.

She had been fully vaccinated and boosted but was immuno-compromised.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Laredo’s Hospitalization rate is 35.11 percent.

There are currently 42 people in the ICU with 14 of them on ventilators.

