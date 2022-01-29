2 officers wounded in Houston shooting out of hospital
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Two Houston police officers wounded in a Thursday shootout with a suspect have been discharged from the hospital.
In a statement Friday, the Houston Police Department said one officer remains hospitalized in stable condition.
The statement also identified the man suspected of exchanging gunfire with the officers.
Thirty-one-year-old Roland Caballero, who is hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the neck, is charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and an aggravated robbery count.
It’s unclear from jail and court records if he has an attorney.
The shootout came at the end of a police chase.
