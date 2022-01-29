Advertisement

Report: Tom Brady to retire after 22 seasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Fla.(Alex Menendez | AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will retire after 22 seasons, according to ESPN.

ESPN sports reporters Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported on Saturday afternoon several sources told them the 44-year-old was retiring.

Brady has won seven Super Bowl titles in his career with the New England Patriots and the Buccaneers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberto Alfonso Solis
Man arrested in relation to 2020 assault case caught on camera
22-year-old Clarissa Lizette Gomez
Update: Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting female at grocery store
Local hospitalization rate
Three more lives lost due to COVID-19
File photo: Gilberto Eusebio Sanchez Jr.
Man accused of infant death appears in court
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
Mayorkas makes first visit to Laredo

Latest News

Someone is holding the winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket after Friday night's drawing.
$426 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in California
Apperley has also been offered a total of 1.5 million dollars in scholarships from various...
La. high school student gets accepted into 37 colleges
FILE - The U.S. Courthouse is seen in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. A woman who...
Feds: Kansas woman led all-female Islamic State battalion
A mailman was seen braving strong winds and heavy snowy during a nor'easter in Rhode Island....
Winter storm lashes East Coast with deep snow, high winds