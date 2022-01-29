Report: Tom Brady to retire after 22 seasons
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will retire after 22 seasons, according to ESPN.
ESPN sports reporters Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported on Saturday afternoon several sources told them the 44-year-old was retiring.
Brady has won seven Super Bowl titles in his career with the New England Patriots and the Buccaneers.
