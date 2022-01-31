Advertisement

4 children among 9 people killed in Las Vegas multi-vehicle crash

According to police, a total of six vehicles and 15 people were involved in the crash.
According to police, a total of six vehicles and 15 people were involved in the crash.(KVVU)
By Shannon Miller and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A six-vehicle crash killed nine people and left several injured in Nevada.

Of those who died, the youngest was five years old, according to the Clark County Office of the Coroner and Medical Examiner.

Three other children ages, 10, 13 and 15 also died from injuries sustained in the crash, the coroner said.

KVVU reports the driver who is believed to have caused the crash ran a red light going more than 100 mph.

The coroner said all nine people died from “blunt force trauma in the manner of an accident.”

“We had an unprecedented loss of life that happened yesterday in our community,” Mayor Lee said. “We need to realize today that there’s a lot of grieving taking place in North Las Vegas.”

According to police, a total of six vehicles and 15 people were involved in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Clarissa Lizette Gomez
Update: Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting female at grocery store
Roberto Alfonso Solis
Man arrested in relation to 2020 assault case caught on camera
Local hospitalization rate
Three more lives lost due to COVID-19
File photo: Gilberto Eusebio Sanchez Jr.
Man accused of infant death appears in court
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
Mayorkas makes first visit to Laredo

Latest News

FILE - A sign marks an entrance to a Moderna building in Cambridge, Mass., on Monday, May 18,...
Moderna vaccine fully approved, company announces
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
2 convicted in Arbery death reach plea deal in hate crimes case
Man wanted for hit and run accident
Police searching for driver believed to be tied to hit and run
Howard University in Washington, D.C., is one of the college campuses that were affected by...
Bomb threats reported at historically Black universities
File photo: Samuel Keith Selman
City Council to discuss city manager’s power