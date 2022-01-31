Advertisement

City Council to discuss city manager’s power

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Following the appointment of a new interim city manager, the Laredo City Council will hold a special meeting to discuss the scope of his authority.

The agenda item calls for a change in ordinance allowing the city manager to hire, appoint, and/or terminate upper-level management.

Currently, City Council needs to approve any change in upper management requested by a city manager.

The ordinance change is being requested by Mayor Pete Saenz and has the support of Councilmembers Mercurio Martinez, Vanessa Perez and Alyssa Cigarroa.

On Wednesday, Keith Selman took over the role as city manager on an interim basis after the resignation of Robert Eads.

City council meets at 2:15 p.m. at City Hall.

