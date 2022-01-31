COVID-19 saliva testing site at Slaughter Park

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Although testing at the Sames Auto Arena has come to an end, a new site is offering COVID-19 tests for the community.

It’s set to open on Monday at Slaughter Park, located at 202 North Stone Avenue.

The new drive-through testing site is free and will operate Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. until Friday, February 11.

There will be 500 tests available while supplies last.

Take note that unlike the Sames Auto Arena and Curative tests, this will be a saliva test.

It is recommended that patients do not eat, drink, use mouthwash or tobacco within 30 minutes of testing.

You can register at docshealthtesting.com.

