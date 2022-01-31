Advertisement

Crime Stoppers Awareness Month: Combating crime for 40 years

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It may be the last day of the month, but Crime Stoppers is taking the time to celebrate a milestone.

In observance of Crime Stoppers Awareness month which takes place every January, the organization promotes some of the many ways to get involved.

In the past year Crime Stoppers programs across Texas have received over 67,800 tips leading to the arrest of over 3,200 suspects, over one million in rewards and 3.8 million dollars’ worth of narcotics seized.

Laredo Crime Stoppers is celebrating 40 years of service to the community; they have several events planned including the Menudo Bowl that was moved to March.

Crime Stoppers continues to thank everyone who contributes to the organization.

