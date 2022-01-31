Advertisement

Demolition begins on Dellwood apartments

File photo: Dellwood Apartments
File photo: Dellwood Apartments(KGNS)
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A once-boarded-up apartment complex off of Mines Road is in the process of being demolished.

In a Facebook post, District Seven councilmember Vanessa Perez says the owners of the old Dellwood Apartments began demolition on Saturday.

She says getting rid of these apartments was one of her top priorities and it took some time to get it down after the city was in a legal back and forth with the owners over the past year.

Perez says all permits were obtained in order to begin the demolition.

