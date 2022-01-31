Advertisement

Elon Musk offers college student $5K to stop tracking his private jet on Twitter

Elon Musk asked the college student to take down the Twitter account, then backed down when...
Elon Musk asked the college student to take down the Twitter account, then backed down when asked for more money to do it.(CNN, SPACEX)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Elon Musk isn’t happy there’s a Twitter account that tracks his private jet.

Jack Sweeney, a freshman at the University of Central Florida, uses public data from the Federal Aviation Administration to track the plane and then tweets out its location.

Sweeney shared some direct messages with “USA Today” of Musk asking him to stop.

The messages show Musk first asks Sweeney how he is able to track the jet, then offers him $5,000 to remove the account.

Knowing the Tesla CEO is the wealthiest man in the world, Sweeney countered with $50,000 to help pay for school and a car.

After that, it seems like Musk gave up and just told him to accept Bitcoin payments others have offered him to keep the account open.

The Twitter account has more than 90,000 followers.

Sweeney said he never intended to create a security concern.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Clarissa Lizette Gomez
Update: Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting female at grocery store
Roberto Alfonso Solis
Man arrested in relation to 2020 assault case caught on camera
Local hospitalization rate
Three more lives lost due to COVID-19
File photo: Gilberto Eusebio Sanchez Jr.
Man accused of infant death appears in court
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
Mayorkas makes first visit to Laredo

Latest News

This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the...
Russia, US square off at UN Security Council over Ukraine
FILE - A sign marks an entrance to a Moderna building in Cambridge, Mass., on Monday, May 18,...
Moderna vaccine fully approved, company announces
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
2 convicted in Arbery death reach plea deal in hate crimes case
Man wanted for hit and run accident
Police searching for driver believed to be tied to hit and run
Howard University in Washington, D.C., is one of the college campuses that were affected by...
Bomb threats reported at historically Black universities