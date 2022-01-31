Ending January on a high note

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are ending the month sunny and in the 70s but winter isn’t over just yet!

On Monday, we’ll start out in the upper 40s and we’ll warm up to a high of 75 degrees.

Now things will only get warmer on Tuesday to a high of 80 degrees.

Things will stay in the 80s on Wednesday, but overnight we’ll see some chances of rain and a cold front that will bring us down into the 40s.

On Thursday night we could dip down to the low 30s and see some slight chances of precipitation.

We’ll see another cold Friday morning in the 30s and see a high of about 47 by the afternoon.

By Saturday we are in the 50s and 60s on Sunday.

Once again, brace yourself and stay warm for those freezing temperatures.

