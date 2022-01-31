Health authority pushes for safe WBCA events

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As we get closer to the start of the WBCA festivities, residents are concerned about large gatherings during the midst of the pandemic.

The Laredo Health Authority says one of the biggest recommendations he has for event organizers is to require attendees to wear masks.

He is also advising additional mitigation steps that would avoid the cancellation of the upcoming events.

Dr. Trevino says that we need to learn how to co-exist with the variant, the virus and the best way to do that is significant mitigation such as vaccination, testing and reduction of capacity.

Dr. Trevino says there will be a meeting with WBCA organizers to discuss these mitigation efforts.

