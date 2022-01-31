Advertisement

Here’s why you may want to consider carryout the next time you order Domino’s

Domino’s Pizza is flipping the usual tipping etiquette in a push to get more customers to...
Domino’s Pizza is flipping the usual tipping etiquette in a push to get more customers to choose carryout.(Domino's Pizza)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) - Domino’s Pizza is flipping the usual tipping etiquette in a push to get more customers to choose carryout.

The pizza chain said it will “tip” customers $3 if they choose carryout on online orders.

The so-called tip will appear as a credit that can be used on a future online carryout order with Domino’s.

The new policy started Monday and will continue through May 22.

Domino’s said it’s facing a shortage of workers ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, which is one of the company’s biggest pizza sales days.

