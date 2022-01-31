Advertisement

In-court wedding special this February at Judge Paz’ courtroom

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County Judge Juan Paz’ courtroom is decked out for the month of love, just in time for Valentine’s Day. This february, Justice of the Peace Paz is having a special promotion for couples looking to get married. Instead of the $100 fee, it’s half off to marry your better half for the month of February.

If you’re looking to tie the knot for $50, it’s simple: You’ll need to get a marriage license with the Webb County clerk’s office (which is separate fee), wait 72 hours, then go to Judge Paz’ courtroom (which is decorated with teddy bears and hearts, by the way) and make an appointment. After that, you’ll be ready to say your “I do’s.”

Judge paz says this promotion is all about giving back to the community. ”For instance, during the summertime, we gave tennis shoes to all the kids that go to the Boy’s Club.” He continues, “Before that, we gave some essentials to the Calvary Center for addicts that are recovering. So, that’s what I’m trying to do with that money.” Judge Paz adds that he officiates about 10 to 15 weddings on a good month, February being one of them.

For you lovebirds out there, the courtroom hours of operation are 8am - 5:30pm. You can contact them at 956-523-4300.

