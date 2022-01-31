Last chance to register to vote

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Monday is the last day to register to vote in the March primary with all applications due.

On March 1, registered voters will get to vote in either the Republican or Democratic primaries for state, federal and county elections.

Candidates chosen during the March Primary election will move on to the November election.

Voter registration applications must be printed, signed, stamped, mailed, or delivered to the Webb County Elections Office by Monday.

