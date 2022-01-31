Man accused of threatening to shoot police officer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges for allegedly threatening an officer of the law.

Laredo Police arrested 44-year-old Rene Jose Lopez in the case.

The incident happened on Jan. 12 at around 8:45 p.m. when officers received a call from someone making a complaint against an officer.

While on the phone, Lopez allegedly made verbal threats against the officer.

The number was called back by an LPD supervisor to follow up on the complaint. While the supervisor was on the phone, Lopez allegedly told the supervisor that he was going to shoot the police officer.

The case was presented to the district attorney’s office who proceeded with securing an arrest warrant for charges of obstruction and retaliation.

Lopez was arrested on Jan. 27 by the LPD U.S. Marshals Task Force.

