Mayorkas tours U.S.-Mexico Border

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The head of Homeland Security made a stop in the Gateway City to tour the Texas Border on Friday and into the weekend.

This is just one of many stops he made as an effort to get a firsthand look at how Border Patrol agents secure our borders.

On Friday morning Mayorkas saw some of the operations being used by agents to ensure the border is secure.

Mayorkas says, “So, I was on the river today and I just saw the incredible work that is done there it’s not only wide at times but it’s tremendous amount of mileage. The Border Patrol covers it with their personnel, but they are also using technology as an incredible force multiplier to cover more ground. We could use additional personnel and additional funding we are really going to push for it.”

Mayorkas points out that the technology is very useful for agents patrolling the sector. This allows them to cover more ground. He says, “They need the resources to be able to get out in the field and have the greatest law enforcement impact they could use new technology new equipment to facilitate and support their work their efforts they are incredibly dedicated.”

Mayorkas acknowledges that in order for agents to be able to do their job, funding is needed to increase the technology that is being used.

“The federal government is on a continuing resolution we don’t have a federal budget, yet I believe it’s in mid-February that the continuing resolution ends. We are hoping for a better healthy budget now only for the Department of Homeland Security but for our partner departments and agencies across the government”, said Mayorkas.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, migrant encounters went up the first quarter of the 2022 fiscal year to more than 500,000.

That’s more than double from over 200,000 from the October through-December period of the 2021 fiscal year.

Mayorkas says he remembers meeting with Senator John McCain who spoke about the fact that in certain places physical barriers are effective and in certain places, personal and technology will be a force multiplier. He believes it’s that strategy that will greatly improve the security and strengthen our border.

After meeting with agents in Laredo, Mayorkas traveled to the Rio Grande Valley to meet with federal agent there as well.

Secretary Mayorkas also stopped in El Paso and continued his border tour heading further south.

