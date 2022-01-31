Advertisement

Police searching for driver believed to be tied to hit and run

Man wanted for hit and run accident
Man wanted for hit and run accident
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man believed to be tied to a hit and run accident in north Laredo.

The Laredo Police Department is asking for the public to come forward with any information regarding the man’s identity.

According to authorities, the accident took place at the 1000 block of Ranchway Drive.

If you have any information on the person’s identity or whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

