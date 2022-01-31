Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office advising residents about scam calls

(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents about a surge in scam calls.

The sheriffs’ office says scammers are calling residents and using the names of deputies to intimidate unsuspecting victims.

The office is asking people to not answer any calls that come from the number 956-704-0400.

Investigators are looking into this scam.

