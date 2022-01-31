Special City Council meeting canceled

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Following the appointment of a new interim city manager the Laredo City Council was supposed to hold a special meeting on Monday to discuss the scope of his authority but it has been canceled.

In a letter, it says the new interim city manager, Keith Selman is, “In the process of retaining outside legal counsel to advise him and City Council in preparation for and during city council meetings, and no other pending legal matters.”

No word on when and if they will reschedule the meeting; however, the State of the City will take place at 6 p.m.

