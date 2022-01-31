State of the City to be broadcasted

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This year’s State of the City address will be broadcasted rather than in-person due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Mayor Pete Saenz will discuss the projects the city has completed and what Laredoans can expect in the coming year.

According to Saenz, last year marked a record year in sales tax collection for the administration as they got 50 million dollars.

You can catch the State of the City here on KGNS and our sister station Telemundo at 6 p.m.

