TAMIU discusses former Azerbaijan program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As more details on the FBI’s probe into alleged Azerbaijan ties slowly come to light we are learning more about the past connection between the former Soviet country and our local university.

In 2015, a partnership between TAMIU and the Government of Azerbaijan was made reportedly with the help of Congressman Henry Cuellar.

The agreement established a two-week summer program that offered students and faculty the opportunity to study global energy in the international market.

In light of the investigation into Azerbaijan, we reached out to TAMIU to find out if the program still exists.

Officials with the university say that the five-year program launched in 2015 and ended in 2019.

During that time, roughly 36 TAMIU students, faculty, and students from Laredo College were able to participate.

As far as the FBI probe into the country’s ties, the university had no comment.

